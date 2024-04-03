Indonesia forms dedicated team to identify and block gambling platforms

Authorities say 150 specialists are working to combat online gambling.

Indonesia.- Deputy minister Nezar Patria has revealed the deployment of a dedicated team of 150 specialists operating 24/7 to identify and block illicit platforms targeting Southeast Asian players. Based at the Indonesian Communication and Informatics Ministry (Kominfo) headquarters, they use artificial intelligence and web crawler software to detect and disable unlawful gambling websites.

Since July 2022, authorities have blocked approximately 1.5m websites hosting online gambling content. Patria emphasised the significance of collaboration with digital platform operators such as Meta and X. Kominfo also collaborates with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) of Indonesia to block associated bank accounts, while the National Police (Polri) aids in tracking and apprehending people involved.