Indonesia asks X to develop system to take down gambling ads

Indonesia’s communications and information ministry summoned representatives from the former Twitter.

Indonesia.- Budie Arie, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has asked representatives from the Singapore office of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to automate the removal of gambling ads after assuming them to Indonesia. He said that despite warnings, online gambling ads, including those involving public figures, had continued to appear on the platform.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, director-general of informatics application at the ministry, said the ministry wanted to streamline the process of identifying and removing gambling content without manual intervention.

Pangerapan said: “Typically, we issue a ‘notice to take down’ for such content, but it becomes cumbersome if it repeats. We’ve asked them to develop a system for automatic handling.”

Last October, Arie reported that authorities had blocked 425,506 pieces of online gambling content. During a press conference, Arie said 237,096 originated from internet protocol (IP) addresses, 17,235 from file-sharing platforms and 171,175 from social media.