Indian talent agencies raided in connection with illegal betting app

The Enforcement Directorate has carried out several raids in Mumbai.

India.- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids in Mumbai in connection to an illegal betting app called Fairplay that broadcasts Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and allows online betting. The raids included some talent management agencies, which had enlisted Bollywood celebrities to promote the app.

Actors had encouraged audiences to watch IPL matches on the Fairplay app. Authorities seized cash, bank fund details, Demat accounts, and luxury watches.

Viacom 18, the official broadcaster of the IPL, had filed a case against the app promoters and actors for promoting the app on social media citing a revenue loss of more than Rs 100 crore. The Fairplay app is affiliated with the Mahadev Book network.

Last September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the offices of celebrity managers in Mumbai and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation related to the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, owner of the Mahadev app.

