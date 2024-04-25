Indian actress under investigation for allegedly promoting app related to Mahadev

The Maharashtra cyber cell has summoned Tamannaah Bhatia.

India.- The Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for allegedly promoting the viewing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on a subsidiary app of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application. Bhatia will appear before the cyber personnel on April 29 as a witness in the case.

Officers said that some IPL matches were illegally streamed on the Fairplay betting app in 2023, leading to the complaint. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already recorded statements from singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez. The Mahadev app is under investigation for alleged illegal transactions and betting.

