India: authorities raid offices of celebrity managers in Mahadev Book investigation

India.- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reported to have raided the offices of celebrity managers in Mumbai and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation related to the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, owner of the Mahadev Book betting app. Authorities seized approximately Rs 2.5 crores, and recorded statements from the managers.

Chandrakar is believed to have organised a wedding celebration in Dubai in February 2023, reportedly spending approximately Rs 200 crore (US$2.5m). Various Bollywood celebrities appeared and performed. Sources told India Today that celebrity managers had received payments in cash through hawala operators and then directed a portion of the funds to the actors and singers who performed.

Many of the managers have reportedly affirmed that their compensation was paid in cash, channelled through intermediaries associated with event companies. It is expected that the celebrities who participated may be summoned for interrogation.

Gambling is illegal in India. Mahadev Book is allegedly co-promoted by Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, both originating from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai region but operating their business from Dubai. The app offers online casino and betting services. The ED and Chhattisgarh Police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Chandrakar and Uppal.

