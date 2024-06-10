India: 8 arrested for alleged cricket betting

Those arrested allegedly conducted illegal gambling through two websites.

India.- Police Lalpur, a suburb of Ranchi, Jharkhand, have arrested eight people for alleged betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. One of those arrested, Deepak Tandon, is suspected of leading the operation, renting several flats to carry out the illicit business.

According to G2G News, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said police carried out a series of raids, and Deepak Tandon was arrested in one of the first. Police seized a gun and 13 ATM cards. Tandon has said his illegal gambling operation generated ₹10 to 15 lakhs weekly and that he and his team conducted their activities through the Star Exchange and Lotus 999 websites.

The other detainees say they were paid monthly salaries ranging from 25,000 to 30,000 yen plus accommodation and meals. Police seized 200 empty liquor bottles, one pistol, four laptops, 28 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards, one ATM, 114 ATM cards, 12 passbooks, 50 chequebooks, one WiFi device, one motorbike, one scooter, one car, several Aadhaar and PAN cards and jewellery.

