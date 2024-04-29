Indian police arrest actor allegedly linked to Mahadev Book betting app

Sahil Khan was arrested in Chhattisgarh.

India.- The actor Sahil Khan was arrested by the Mumbai police crime branch in Chattisgarh on Sunday morning (April 28) in connection with the Mahadev betting app. Bombay High Court had rejected Khan’s anticipatory bail application. Khan is said to be one of 32 people who are under investigation.

Last September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the offices of celebrity managers in Mumbai and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation related to the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, owner of the Mahadev app.