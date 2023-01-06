India publishes draft rules for self-regulation of online games

India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT has released draft rules that prohibit wagering on online games.

India.- The Indian government has presented draft rules for a proposed self-regulating system for select registered online game companies. The draft, which is open to public consultation until January 17, includes strict provisions against gambling, prohibiting online games that allow wagering.

The amendments released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology aim to “ensure that online games should be offered in conformity with Indian laws and that the users of such games be safeguarded against potential harm”.

Briefing reporters, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said: “The rules are simple – we would like the online gaming ecosystem to expand and grow and be an important catalyst to India’s One trillion dollar Digital economy goal by 2025-26. We also envision a bigger role for startups in the online gaming industry”.

The Minister said that the ministry had moved swiftly in framing the policy thanks to a series of meetings and consultations conducted by MeiTY with stakeholders. Chandrasekhar said draft proposes a self-regulatory mechanism that, in future, may also regulate the content of online games to ensure they do not have violent, addictive or sexual content.

See also: India: Chhattisgarh Assembly passes bill to prohibit online gambling