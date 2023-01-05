India: Chhattisgarh Assembly passes bill to prohibit online gambling

The bill will come into force from the date of the gazette notification.

India.- The state of Chhattisgarh’s legislative assembly has voted to pass the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2022. The bill, which will come into force from the date of the gazette notification, bans games of chance. Games of skill such as poker, rummy and fantasy sports are exempt.

According to the bill, anyone found playing or aiding or gambling in public places shall be liable to imprisonment for up to six months.

Those found playing or aiding or abetting gambling online will face imprisonment of one year to three years. For subsequent offences, such offenders will face imprisonment of two to seven years.

Owners or occupiers of venues or websites used for gambling will be liable to imprisonment of between six months and three years for a first-time offence. For subsequent offences, imprisonment will be for two to five years.

Anyone found providing their bank account, mobile app wallet or any other account for gambling in person or online and gains profit from it shall be liable to imprisonment for up to six months. Advertisement of gambling games will be prohibited in print and electronic media, a violation of which will attract imprisonment of up to three years.

Back in September, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed Director General of Police Ashok Juneja to formulate “the necessary legal guidelines and procedures so that strict legislation could be passed to prohibit online gambling and betting.” The draft was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Baghel on December 31, 2022.

