India plans law on online gaming

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the information technology ministers of all states are concerned about the effects of online games.

India.- Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s minister of railways, communications and electronics and information technology says the government would formulate a law on online gaming. According to Business Standard, Vaishnaw met with the information technology ministers of all states to receive their input.

Vaishnaw said all ministers were concerned about addiction. He said: “We have taken up a very serious consultation process with all stakeholders. We will be able to come up with a proper policy very soon which might even involve a new law or a regulation, he explained.”

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has resumed a discussion on a possible ban on online gambling. An announcement on the government’s Twitter account said the additional chief secretary of the home department will lead a task force to analyse the technical and legal aspects.

Elsewhere in India, former chief minister V. Narayanasamy has urged the National Democratic Alliance government of the Union Territory of Puducherry to ban online gambling.