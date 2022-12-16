Madhya Pradesh creates task force to discuss ban on online gambling

The government has formed a task force headed by the additional chief secretary of the home department.

India.- The Madhya Pradesh government has resumed a discussion on a possible ban on online gambling forming a task force to analyse the technical and legal aspects. An announcement on the government’s Twitter account says the additional chief secretary of the home department will lead the task force.

A meeting to discuss the issue took place at the end of November. Narottam Mishra, the state’s home minister, said at the time that draft legislation was ready for cabinet approval.

In February 2021, the Madhya Pradesh government was urged by the state’s high court to decide whether to legalise online gambling or declare it illegal. Authorities requested more time but in September, the Madhya Pradesh High Court told the state government to take steps within three months.

Elsewhere in India, former chief minister V. Narayanasamy has urged the National Democratic Alliance government of the Union Territory of Puducherry to ban online gambling. At a press conference, Narayanasamy said online gambling was causing financial difficulty for people in Puducherry and said the government had promised legislation to ban it. Some states, including Tamil Nadu, have already banned online gambling.