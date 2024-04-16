India: arrests for alleged gambling on IPL matches

Pune Police’s Anti-Extortion Squad arrested 10 people in a raid.

India.- Pune Police’s crime branch Anti-Extortion Squad (Unit I) has arrested 10 people over alleged online betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. They seized items worth approximately Rs 2.20 lakh in a raid in the Bhusari Colony area of Kothrud at 9.30pm on Saturday (April 13).

According to The Hindustan Times, those arrested, aged between 21 and 32, have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prohibition of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act.

