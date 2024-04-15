India: 29 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Goa

Police raided 29 suspected gambling venues.

India.- Police in Goa arrested 29 people in a series of 29 raids against alleged illegal gambling venues on Saturday (April 13). Officers seized approximately Rs 50,000.

According to The Times of India, 24 of the raids were conducted in North Goa and five in South Goa. Panaji and Old Goa police stations led the majority of the operations. The crackdown comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

See also: India: police arrest 13 for playing cards at sweet lime farm