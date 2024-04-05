India: 8 arrested over fake gaming call centre

Police carried out a raid and arrested eight people operating a fake gaming call centre in Gurugram.

India.- Police in Gurugram, Haryana, have arrested eight people accused of running a fake gaming call centre from a rented residence in Koyal Vihar in Sector 52. Those arrested were aged between 19 to 42.

Officers say Sunil Kumar paid the others a ₹25,000-30,000 salary and commission to scam people into investing in gaming platforms. The centre had allegedly been operating for a year. Police suspect the involvement of someone in Sri Lanka and are investigating whether more centres are operating.

The police learned about the centre after a complaint was filed on the 1930 helpline. This led to surveillance provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Police seized 28 mobile phones and three laptops. Officers will share information with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

