India: 8 arrested for alleged cricket betting

Indore police raided a house.

India.- Indore police have arrested eight for alleged cricket betting. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said the operation was initiated based on actionable intelligence from residents about suspicious activities at a residence in the Premium Paradise colony in Banganga.

According to the Times of India, those arrested were found facilitating bets worth lakhs of rupees through mobile phones and laptops. The arrests were made under sections of the Gambling Act.

