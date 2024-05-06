India: 22 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Gambling operations were allegedly running in a five-star hotel.

India.- Police in New Delhi have arrested 22 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. Five of those arrested, aged between 28 and 40, allegedly ran gambling from two rooms in a five-star hotel. Police seized Rs. 9.25 lakh. The organisations are said to have coordinated through social media groups to communicate the venue’s location.

See also: India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling on IPL match