India: 5 arrested for alleged betting during IPL match

Five people were arrested by Gurugram police for betting during Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians.

India.- Police in Gurugram, Northern India, have arrested five people for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. The arrests were made by the cybercrime branch (east) of the Gurugram police on Monday (April 24), during the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

The five suspects were identified as Tushar aka Romi, Vipin Kumar Gupta, Jitender Kumar Solanki aka Bolu, Ravinder Thakran, and Jitender aka Theele. Police seized 14 mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet, four LED TVs, one modem and Rs 32,710 in cash.

Subhash Boken, a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, told The Tribune India that police caught the accused updating bets and exchanging information about the game using mobile phones. They have registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act at Sector-53 police station.

Elsewhere in India, police in Pune, Maharashtra, recently arrested two alleged bookies. Rajivan Singh and Maskinsingh Rajendrasingh Arora, both residents of Mumbai, were identified as the accused. The police acted on a tip-off and raided a bungalow in Tungarli village.