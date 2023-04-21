India: 2 alleged bookies arrested over IPL betting

Police have arrested two Mumbai residents for allegedly taking bets.

India.- Rural police in Pune, Maharashtra, have arrested two alleged bookies. Rajivan Singh and Maskinsingh Rajendrasingh Arora, both residents of Mumbai, were identified as the accused. The police acted on a tip-off and raided a bungalow in Tungarli village.

Police seized seven cell phones, a laptop and other items worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Ankir Goyal, superintendent of the Pune rural police, told The Indian Express that the accused had been using online applications like Khai Lagai on their laptop and the Diamond Exchange app on cell phones for accepting bets.

The probe is underway to determine whether there are more people involved. The police are also investigating the online applications used.

The IPL is the most popular cricket tournament in India, attracting a huge number of viewers and bettors alike. Betting on IPL matches is illegal in India. Earlier this week, five people were arrested at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. According to the police, those arrested were using the team-viewer app on Blackberry phones to communicate match details to a team that was taking bets.