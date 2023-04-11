India: 47 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests were made in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

India.- Police in the city of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, have arrested 47 people at two locations for alleged illegal gambling after a tip-off. Officers seized cash, nine motorcycles and 35 phones together worth Rs 13.11 lakh.

The first location was situated near a gymnasium and the second was on Pimpalgaon Road in the Tofkhana area of the city. Some 24 people were arrested at the former and 23 at the secondsite.The operation was carried out by senior police officials and members of the local crime branch.

According to the Times of India, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against all those arrestedunder the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Meanwhile, nine people, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested in nearby Pune for allegedly taking bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa on Saturday night (April 8).