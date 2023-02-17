India: 4 arrested over fake lottery scam

Police seized over Rs 60,000, along with mobile phones and laptops.

Nakodar police say those arrested claimed to working for a state lottery.

India.- Police in Nakodar, Punjab, have arrested four people for alleged involvement in an illegal lottery. Officers said those arrested did not have a government licence and printed fake lottery tickets while claiming to run a state government lottery.

Officers seized over Rs 60,000, mobile phones, laptops and business paraphernalia. The Nakodar police registered the case under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13, 3, and 67 of the Public Gambling Act at the Nakodar City police station on February 16.

