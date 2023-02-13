India: police raid alleged illegal casino in New Delhi

Officers made 41 arrests and seized cash, mobile phones and casino coins.

India.- Some 41 suspects have been arrested in a raid at an alleged illegal casino at Harman Palace in North East Delhi. The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and North East and Chodinagar police conducted a raid after receiving information that casino-style gambling was being conducted under the guise of birthday parties on the fifth floor.

Police seized Rs 4.98 lakh ($6,000) in cash, mobile phones and casino coins. Those arrested were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

A week ago, 16 people were arrested in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for alleged involvement in an illegal online betting operation said to be worth over ₹4,000 crore. The suspects were reportedly operating from a three-story bungalow and allegedly stole over ₹405 crore in two months using the Mahadev Book app.

The police have frozen ₹1.86 crore in suspects’ bank accounts. They seized 12 laptops, 73 smartphones, six passbooks, 90 ATM cards, 58 Sim cards, and six passports. The suspects were taken into custody under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.