India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling on IPL matches

Those arrested are suspected of being involved in an incident in which police were assaulted.

India.- Police in Dibrugarh, Assam have arrested three people believed to be connected to an incident in which police were assaulted during a raid on May 29. According to India Today, police conducted a raid in Santipara after receiving a tipoff about IPL betting.

Officers claim they tried to detain the suspects and confiscate mobile phones but that they resisted and managed to escape, resulting in minor injuries to one police officer. Authorities suspect the involvement of 15 to 20 people and say they have video footage.

The Dibrugarh Police have registered a case (No. 301/23) invoking sections 143, 147, 149, 353, and 333 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 14 and 15 of the Assam Games and Betting Act of 1970.

Elsewhere in India, last week police in Pune made arrests over an alleged betting operation.