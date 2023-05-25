India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

They are suspected of operating betting in Dubai, Nagpur, and Mumbai.

The arrests were made in Pune.

India.- The anti-extortion squad of the Pune Police has carried out a raid on an alleged illegal betting syndicate operating on IPL cricket matches.

On Saturday (May 20), the anti-extortion squad targeted a flat located in Kondhwa and arrested three people identified as Wasim Hanif Sheikh (39), a resident of Saibabanagar in Kondhwa Khurd, Ikram Maqsud Mulla (26), residing in Madne Society, Ghorpade Peth, and Musabin Mehmud Bashaib (35) from Kondhwa’s Somwar Peth. They are suspected of operating betting in Dubai, Nagpur, and Mumbai.

Those arrested were presented before the Shivajinagar court on Tuesday, May 23, and an extension of their custody was granted. Authorities initiated the process of freezing Akshay Tiwari’s bank account in Indore.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police arrested 42 people for alleged gambling, cheating, black market ticket sales and molestation at or around the Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to the police, six cases were registered during six IPL matches held from April 4 to May 14, with the cases being filed the day after each match.