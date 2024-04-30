India: 3 arrested for alleged illegal gambling on IPL match

Three people allegedly placed bets during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

India.- Three people, aged between 33 to 44 years old, have been arrested for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Police seized a laptop, six mobile phones, one LED TV, one router and Rs 20500. Krishna Nagar Police Station has registered a case under the Gambling Act.

