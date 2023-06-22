India: 29 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Delhi Police made arrests in Vikaspuri.

India.- The Delhi Police says it has dismantled an illegal gambling operation at a residence in the Vikaspuri area of the capital. Officers arrested 29 people, including the owner of the house.

Police seized ₹8.3 lakh (US$9,960) in cash along with 520 playing cards and tokens of different currency denominations. Those arrested have been charged under the provisions of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, and a case has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station.

According to NDTV, the premises served as a hub for daily card gambling, with approximately 30 to 40 people participating. People would enter the house through various gates to avoid suspicion, and the premises were equipped with soundproof doors.

The use of tokens in different currencies is said to have been designed to minimise potential losses if caught by law enforcement. These tokens would be later exchanged for cash.

