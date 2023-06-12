India: Punjab police crack down on illegal lotteries

Punjab police raided illegal gambling and lottery operations across the state on Saturday, registering 40 first information reports and seizing ₹46,610 (US$565.24).

India.- Police in Punjab have registered 40 First Information Reports (FIRs) and seized ₹46,610 (US$565.24) in a series of raids against illegal lottery practices and gambling across the state.

Under the directive of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the operations were carried out in a synchronised manner from 10am to 3pm on Saturday with the deployment of station house officers (SHOs).

According to Hindustan Times, 285 police teams, comprising around 1,500 personnel, conducted raids on over 500 premises across all 28 police districts of the state. Checks were made on people who had been involved in more than two reports of gambling offences over the past five years.

The raids resulted in the inspection of 110 people for alleged involvement in illegal lotteries and 434 for illegal gambling.