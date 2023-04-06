India: 25 arrested for allegedly running online cricket betting

Those arrested are alleged to have been taking advantage of the slight delay in broadcasts.

Police in Delhi arrested 25 people during an IPL game.

India.- Police in Delhi have arrested 25 people for alleged involvement in betting during an IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Sanjay Sain, DCP (Central) said those arrested were running an online betting operation through various sites and applications.

He said they were taking advantage of the slight delay in broadcasts during over breaks to place rates of bets and constantly revised the rates. The suspects were apprehended by plainclothes police officers who deployed in the stadium. Officers seized 25 mobile phones, which they say were used to continually pass information.

Those arrested are aged 25 and 40 and reportedly come from mainly upper-middle-class families. The operation is said to have been running for up to ten years. A case has been registered under sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, IT Act, and 419.

The police are investigating whether the suspects purchased tickets on their own or if someone had facilitated their entry. In 2022, Police in Delhi arrested 3,502 people in 1,489 raids related to illegal gambling.