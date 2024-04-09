India: 24 arrested for alleged illegal gambling at yantra shop

Police in Kapodra raided the venue.

India.- Police in Kapodra, Gujarat, have arrested 24 people for allegedly betting at an illegal gambling venue disguised as a yantra shop in Gayatri Society. Those arrested included two alleged operators. The remaining 22 were reportedly diamond workers who were placing bets on yantras. The owners are still being sought.

Police said that every five minutes, a yantra was declared a winner by operators, who facilitated betting among the participants. The operation was allegedly managed remotely based on number draws taking place at an office in Bhavnagar. Players could bet any amount and wins were rewarded with nine times the stake.

Police seized valuables worth Rs 2.25, including cash, 47 yantras, 61 coins, a computer and a coin machine.

See also: India: 10 arrested for alleged cricket betting