India: 2 arrested for alleged cricket betting

India.- Police arrested two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Tuesday (May 14) over alleged cricket betting. They seized Rs. 2.47 lakh in cash, a laptop and mobile phones. The men are accused of using the Cricket Live Guru app to track and mark IPL scores and engaging people in online betting. Other suspects are being sought.

Earlier this week, the tech news site TechCrunch reported that nearly 50 government websites including sites belonging to the state governments of Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, and Telangana had been hacked to display ads for online gambling. Sites affected included those belonging to state police and property tax departments.

