India: 14 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests were made in Telangana.

India.- Cyberabad Special Operations Team has arrested 14 people for alleged illegal gambling at a flat in Medchal, Telangana. Police seized Rs. 53,510 cash, 13 mobile phones, and 36 sets of playing cards.

Elsewhere, on April 19, a cafe owner in Malad West, Mumbai, was arrested over alleged illegal betting related to an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. Bangur Nagar police said the man accepted bets and engaged in betting himself during the Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders match.