India: cafe owner arrested over IPL betting in Mumbai

India.- A cafe owner in Malad West, Mumbai, has been arrested over alleged illegal betting related to an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. Bangur Nagar police say the man accepted bets and engaged in betting himself during the Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Upon receiving a tipoff, officers conducted a raid at the establishment at around 9pm on April 16. Police claim to have discovered two cricket applications installed on the owner’s phone, providing live match updates and statistics. According to The Times of India, further investigation revealed 5.37 lakh of credit in the cafe owner’s account on the betting portal.

