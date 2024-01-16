India: 11 arrested in Goa for alleged illegal gambling
Those arrested were involved in an illegal gambling activity in a casino at Candolim.
India.- Police in Goa carried out a raid at a casino at Candolim and arrested a total of 11 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities.
According to the Goa Tribune, police found the Ocean 7 Casino at Novotel Hotel, Annawado, Candolim did not have a licence to perform live gaming but it was offered anyway.
During the raid, officers seized machines, chips and other electronic items worth Rs 74 lakh.
