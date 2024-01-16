India: 11 arrested in Goa for alleged illegal gambling

During the raid, police seized machines, chips and other electronic items worth Rs 74 lakh.

Those arrested were involved in an illegal gambling activity in a casino at Candolim.

India.- Police in Goa carried out a raid at a casino at Candolim and arrested a total of 11 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities.

According to the Goa Tribune, police found the Ocean 7 Casino at Novotel Hotel, Annawado, Candolim did not have a licence to perform live gaming but it was offered anyway.

During the raid, officers seized machines, chips and other electronic items worth Rs 74 lakh.

