66 arrested at Bangalore Turf Club for multiple illegal breaches

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru City reported those arrested were involved in illegal gambling and tax evasion.

India.- The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police carried out a raid on Friday (January 12) at the Bangalore Turf Club and arrested a total of 66 people.

The operation was in response to a tip-off received by the CCB, which revealed alleged irregularities in the club’s financial activities, including the evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), irregular book-keeping, and non-maintenance of financial records for the money received from club-goers. The police also discovered instances of illegal betting within the club.

During the raid, police seized Rs 3.45 crore in cash and 55 mobile devices. The investigation identified several companies allegedly involved in illegal betting.

The FIR filed at High Grounds police station invoked provisions under the Indian Penal Code, Karnataka Race Betting Act, and the Karnataka Police Act.