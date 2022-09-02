ILGA appoints independent expert to oversee Star Sydney

The appointment comes ahead of the publication of Adam Bell SC's report on The Star Entetainment's suitability to hold a licence.

Wexted Advisors has been appointed by the regulator to observe and monitor The Star’s internal procedures and operations.

Australia.- The Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) has appointed Wexted Advisors as an independent observer to act on its behalf to observe and monitor operations and internal procedures at The Star Sydney. It said it had made the decision due to the serious matters uncovered in its review into the casino and the potential for ongoing compliance failures.

The appointment comes ahead of the publication of Adam Bell SC’s report on The Star Entetainment’s suitability to continue holding a casino licence in Sydney. Star has stated that it is committed to working with Wexted and providing full access to all information requested.

Wexted’s report will help the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) identify areas of immediate concern while it assesses its response to Bell’s report. The NICC was created by the New South Wales Government as part of 19 recommendations of the Bergin Inquiry. It will have enhanced and wide-ranging compliance and enforcement powers.

The NICC formally begins operations on September 5 and will be chaired by Philip Crawford, the current chairperson of the ILGA.

The ILGA stated: “With the wholesale transformation of the casino laws, the NICC will be in a position to closely regulate the day-to-day operations of The Star and Crown Sydney casinos.”

Naomi Sharp SC, the counsel assisting the New South Wales inquiry into The Star Entertainment Group, had already said that Star Entertainment Group is not suitable to hold a casino licence in Sydney as it displayed unethical behaviour within its legal team and engaged in dubious practices.

According to the ILGA, the Bell review report will be made public after an initial review of its findings.