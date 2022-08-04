IH Group hits back at criticism of agreement with IPI

IH Group has said it will secure funding to help IPI reopen its casino in Garapan.

Vincent Seman Aldan, an independent House candidate in Precinct 1, had alleged that IH Group’s plans to secure funding for IPI is “all lies.”

Northern Mariana Islands.- IH Group has responded to criticism of its memorandum of agreement with IPI. It made the move after independent House candidate Vincent Seman Aldan claimed at a Commonwealth Casino Commission meeting on Tuesday (August 2) that plans for group to provide funding for long-troubled casino operator Imperial Pacific International were “all lies”.

Aldan had claimed that IH Group didn’t appear to be a viable company that could fulfil its investment commitment to IPI based. He even said that IH Group’s website displays a casino resort that “does not even exist.”

However, the South Korean company said: “Such slander against the IH Group will have an impact on the business pursued by IH Group and cause economic loss. No one, including Mr Aldan, will publish unverified false facts about IH group.”

It warned that it would sue for damages in the event of a disruption to the business process due to the dissemination of false information.

In an open letter published in Mariana’s Variety, it added: “IH Group’s investment funds have already been verified through the procedures confirmed by IPI. IH Group is in the process of mutual confirmation and coordination regarding the vital consultation between the two companies for the implementation of the IPI Group investment.”

IH Group said it wants to contribute to the economic development of CNMI citizens rather than confrontation and conflict. Earlier this week, IH Group chairman Kyunam Kim and other company officials toured Imperial Pacific International‘s casino, 15 luxury mansions and the unfinished hotel complex in Garapan.

Kim promised that work will continue and that the project will contribute to the Northern Mariana Islands’ economy.