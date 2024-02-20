Hong Kong Jockey Club to revamp Sha Tin racecourse entrance

Upgrades will include a new canopy to provide shelter in bad weather conditions.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has unveiled plans for work at the Sha Tin Racecourse to improve access. There will be a new canopy at the Members Main Entrance (MME) of the grandstand.

According to the HKJC, the canopy will provide shelter for owners, members, and guests, allowing better access to the racecourse regardless of weather conditions. The MME will be closed from February 26 to November 2025, and temporary traffic arrangements will be implemented.

Private cars and taxis will be rerouted to the Members Taxi Stand at Level 1 of the Multi-Level Carpark (MLCP). Access to the Members Taxi Stand will be maintained via the vehicular ramp of the MLCP, with specific routes outlined for vehicles arriving from different directions.

The entrance to the Sha Tin Clubhouse (STCH) will also undergo alterations. A new access road will be relocated closer to the Sha Tin Racecourse Entrance, with signage provided. Parking arrangements at the STCH Indoor Carpark will be adjusted accordingly, while pick-up and drop-off points will remain unchanged.

