Hoiana Resort opens Let’s Win Group club

Vietnam.- Hoiana Resort & Golf has held an opening event for the Let’s Win Group club. Over 500 industry representatives and VIPs attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday (March 25).

Let’s Win Group has been in operation for seven years and runs “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, according to its press release. Meanwhile, Hoiana is working with tour operators to bring in more visitors now that pandemic control measures have been relaxed in the region.

The venue is located in the province of Quang Nam, a major tourist destination in Vietnam, whose tourism sector has been deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Hoiana Resort & Golf president Steve Wolstenholme said: “Let’s Win was one of the very first ITOs at Hoiana. You started your business here during the pandemic and you came through that very difficult time. As we now begin to see the gradual resumption of tourism in Vietnam, I have no doubt that our businesses and relationship will grow even stronger together.”