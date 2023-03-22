Hoiana Resorts working with tour operators to bring in customers

The Hoiana casino resort is located in the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam.

Hoiana Resort & Golf aims to expand its business by bringing in new customers.

Vietnam.- Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachside complex with a foreigner-only casino in Vietnam’s Quang Nam province, has announced that it is partnering with several firms in a bid to bring in more customers. The resort says it is actively looking to expand its markets to use its business potential fully.

A spokesperson for Hoiana Resort & Golf told GGRAsia: “As with other integrated resorts, ITOs (international tour operators) and travel agents play a critical role in business.”

Hoiana Resort & Golf is set to host the “grand opening ceremony” of a new club on Friday (March 24), which is being organised by an entity called Let’s Win Group. Publicity features a room with casino gaming tables.

Let’s Win Group has been in operation for seven years and runs “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, according to its press release. The province of Quang Nam is a major tourist destination in Vietnam, whose tourism sector has been deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

