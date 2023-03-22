Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | South East Asia | Business

Hoiana Resorts working with tour operators to bring in customers

The Hoiana casino resort is located in the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam.
The Hoiana casino resort is located in the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam.
03/22/23

Hoiana Resort & Golf aims to expand its business by bringing in new customers.

Vietnam.- Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachside complex with a foreigner-only casino in Vietnam’s Quang Nam province, has announced that it is partnering with several firms in a bid to bring in more customers. The resort says it is actively looking to expand its markets to use its business potential fully.

A spokesperson for Hoiana Resort & Golf told GGRAsia: “As with other integrated resorts, ITOs (international tour operators) and travel agents play a critical role in business.”

Hoiana Resort & Golf is set to host the “grand opening ceremony” of a new club on Friday (March 24), which is being organised by an entity called Let’s Win Group. Publicity features a room with casino gaming tables.

Let’s Win Group has been in operation for seven years and runs “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, according to its press release. The province of Quang Nam is a major tourist destination in Vietnam, whose tourism sector has been deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

See also: Study finds illegal gambling ads common on Facebook in Vietnam

In this article:
Hoiana casino resort

Latest Articles