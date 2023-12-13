HKJC-sponsored exhibition of Ming figure paintings opens in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is sponsoring the first such exhibition in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Palace Museum has opened its inaugural exhibition: The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Stories Untold—Figure Paintings of the Ming Dynasty. It will feature 81 sets of paintings, including works by three of the four masters of the Ming dynasty: Tang Yin, Wen Zhengming, and Qiu Ying.

Some 14 grade-one national treasure paintings will rotate over four displays, each lasting around three months. Figures including Chan Kwok-ki and Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges attended the opening ceremony.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust donated HK$3.5bn to fund the construction of the Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District, the club’s largest single donation to charity.

The Club’s CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, said: “Seven years ago, the Club supported the Government of the Hong Kong SAR by funding the establishment of the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Our joint vision was to create a truly iconic museum, where people from East and West can appreciate the very best of Chinese art and culture in Hong Kong.

“Museum practitioners and artists will be able to explore the Palace Museum’s rich collections. Learning and outreach programmes will help visitors of all ages learn more about Chinese history and culture.”

