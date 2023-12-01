HKJC launches education fund to support reintegration of prisoners

The HKJC Charities Trust has established the Education Fund for Rehabilitation.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Charities Trust has allocated HK$43m to launch the Jockey Club Education Fund for Rehabilitation. This initiative encourages people in custody to pursue education and skill development. The fund will cover tuition fees for in-person courses at Ethics College and the procurement of interactive classroom tools, live broadcasting facilities, tablets and computers.

These resources are intended to enhance the teaching and learning at correctional institutions and facilitate ‘ participation in locally accredited post-secondary education programmes and professional qualification courses.

Club steward Bernard Chan, alongside HKSAR government undersecretary for security Michael Cheuk, commissioner of correctional services Wong Kwok-hing and other dignitaries, attended the opening ceremony of Ethics College on November 30. Chan expressed the club’s aspiration for the donation to empower people seeking further education, enabling smoother societal integration, life reconstruction, and future contributions to Hong Kong.

A week ago, a home for sick children opened following a HKJC Charities Trust donation of HK$390m in 2018. The RMHC (Kwun Tong House) Jockey Club Building near Hong Kong Children’s Hospital will house children grappling with severe illnesses and parents and siblings. It has 66 family rooms, nearly tripling the size of a comparable facility in Sha Tin.