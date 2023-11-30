HKJC creates equine school partnership with Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport

The Hong Kong Jockey Club and the institute will collaborate to nurture racing talent.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has signed a strategic agreement with the Guangdong Vocational Institute of Sport (GDVIS) at the Guangdong-Hong Kong Equine Industry Collaboration Task Force meeting. This initiative is part of a vision to establish a world-class horse sports and equine industry hub in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The collaboration involves a School Partnership Collaborative Agreement between the HKJC and GDVIS to nurture new talent. A dual-curriculum programme will recruit mainland students aged 15 to 16 with the potential to become apprentice jockeys or work riders. It will provide training in riding, stable management, horsemanship and sports science, as well as whole-person development.

After graduation, 15 to 25 students will receive a qualification from government-run higher education institutions and a Certificate in Racing (Hong Kong Qualification Framework Level 3). The programme is also open to students currently enrolled at GDVIS.

HKJC’s executive director, racing, Andrew Harding, said: “Talent development is one of the key areas highlighted in the Cooperation Agreement on Guangdong-Hong Kong Equine Industry Development.

“Today marks an important milestone in this area as the Club and GDVIS jointly launch a groundbreaking school-enterprise collaboration to nurture future racing talent, allowing us to strive together and integrate the equine industry into education.”

Director general of the Guangdong Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Liu Zonghui and HKSAR permanent secretary for environment and ecology Vivian Lau convened the Task Force meeting. They said cooperation between Guangdong and Hong Kong in equine industry development was progressing and had achieved results in four areas: the maintenance of the Conghua Equine Disease Free Zone, improvement in the cross-border horse movement mechanism, construction of key projects and training of veterinarians and racing talent.

The HKJC is preparing Conghua Racecourse for regular international-standard racing from 2026. The second phase of the development of CRC is underway, including the construction of a new grandstand, stable facilities and staff accommodations.

See also: HKJC inaugurates family home for sick children