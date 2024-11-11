HKJC Open Day attracts over 5,500 visitors

The event marked the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Tuen Mun Public Riding School.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Tuen Mun Public Riding School held an open day on Sunday (November 10) that drew over 5,500 guests. The initiative was part of the celebrations for its 30th anniversary and a campaign to commemorate the HKJC’s 140th anniversary.

There were pony rides, visits to the stables, horse simulators, photo opportunities, equestrian displays from the HKJC’s Youth and Para squads, and game booths and activities co-hosted with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD).

Established in 1994, the Tuen Mun Public Riding School has become one of Hong Kong’s most frequented locations for equestrian activities. Housing around 100 horses across its four stable blocks, it’s the largest of the HKJC’s three public riding schools, offering lessons and tours. The school collaborates with the Riding for the Disabled Association to provide therapeutic riding lessons for people with disabilities.

See also: HKJC pledges US$39m to youth development initiatives

In the 2023/24 financial year, the HKJC contributed a record HK$40.1bn (US$5.16bn) to the community: HK$29.9bn (US$3.84bn) in betting duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$10.2bn (US$1.31bn) in approved charity donations.

Hong Kong horseracing: proposal to ease age restrictions

Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, Hong Kong’s secretary for culture, sports and tourism, has said that a proposal to relax the age restriction for entry to horse racing events is being discussed with Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC). Speaking in a radio interview cited by the South China Morning Post, he said the aim would be to increase the city’s appeal as a horse racing tourist destination.

Under current regulations, under 18s are prohibited from entering premises where bets are accepted. Yeung Yun-hung said he believed there needed to be a limit but said authorities had to analyse the situation. He said the government and the HKJC shared the goal of promoting horse racing as a prominent tourist attraction.