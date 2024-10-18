HKJC pledges US$39m to youth development initiatives

The Hong Kong Jockey Club will fund projects with the government and NGOs.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced it will work with the government and NGOs to develop customised youth programmes. The HKJC’s Charities Trust has approved a donation of HK$300m (US$39m) to support two strategic partnerships with the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB).

One initiative is a Special Funding Scheme for Youth Life Planning Activities to incorporate evidence-based interventions and tools developed by CLAP@JC, a project set up by the HKJC that aims to ease the transition from school to work for young people. The other initiative supports the renovation of Youth Square in Chai Wan to transform it into a prominent destination for young people.

As part of the celebrations for its 140th anniversary, the HKJC’s Charities Trust has also allocated HK$1.4bn (US$182m) to support a series of youth development initiatives.

