HKJC celebrates 140th anniversary with new campaign

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has announced a series of events.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has unveiled a series of initiatives to commemorate its 140th anniversary in a new campaign titled With you. Then. Now. Always. The campaign aims to honour the club’s history and support for the people of Hong Kong while expressing optimism about the city’s future.

The HKJC said in a press release: “From its founding in 1884, the club’s partnership with the community has continued to grow. Today the Club employs a unique integrated business model, through which racing and wagering generate tax contributions, charity support and employment opportunities for Hong Kong.”

HKJC chairman Michael Lee said: “The Club’s 140th anniversary is not just about a date or a year. It is about the community and the people that drive Hong Kong forward. It is about how we have grown together and how we are connected. We cherish the community’s resilience, diversity and unwavering spirit. It is this spirit that is the foundation of our optimism about Hong Kong’s future.”

HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “From a small racing club founded in 1884, we have grown into a world-class racing organisation. Uniquely, we also contribute very substantially to the betterment of society. We want to thank the community which has made all the good we do possible and bring people together. We want to show the Club’s appreciation for Hong Kong and to say a big ‘thank you’ to all our fellow citizens.”

As part of the celebrations for its 140th anniversary, the HKJC has launched a new website to showcase milestones. It will host a 140th Anniversary Raceday at Sha Tin Racecourse on October 20 and a series od special draws.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the HKJC contributed a record HK$40.1bn (US$5.16bn) to the community: HK$29.9bn (US$3.84bn) in betting duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$10.2bn (US$1.31bn) in approved charity donations.