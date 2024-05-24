HKJC meets with UNODC to discuss sports integrity

HKJC representatives briefed the UNODC delegation on the scale and impact of illegal gambling in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has hosted a delegation led by Ghada Fathi Waly, executive director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), to discuss sports integrity and the HKJC’s efforts to combat illegal gambling.

HKJC representatives briefed the UNODC delegation on the scale and impact of illegal gambling in Hong Kong, which had an estimated turnover of over HK$350bn in 2023. They highlighted the HKJC’s integrated business model, which directs proceeds to community benefits through tax contributions and charitable donations.

The HKJC’s involvement in the Asian Racing Federation’s Council on Anti-Illegal Betting & Related Financial Crime was also discussed. This initiative aims to promote anti-illegal gambling measures and maintain sports integrity.

Waly said: “The manipulation of sports competitions, including through illegal betting and match-fixing, strikes at the very heart of sporting integrity while fueling other forms of criminal activities such as money laundering.

“The Hong Kong Jockey Club has implemented important procedures to safeguard sport from corruption, which I was pleased to witness during my visit. UNODC is committed to working with the Club as part of our broader efforts to keep sport clean from corruption and financial crime, and ensure sport remains a pillar of fairness and integrity.”

Andrew Harding, club executive director, said “Our collaboration with UNODC demonstrates our dedication to upholding integrity not just in racing but in all sports. This visit not only strengthens the ties between the club and UNODC but also reinforces our commitment to fighting corruption and illegal gambling and to promoting the integrity of sports through international collaboration.”

Moray Taylor-Smith, club executive director, security, integrity and information security said: “UNODC and the Club share the same commitment to supporting governments, sports organisations and other key stakeholders in tackling illegal betting and financial crimes that threaten the integrity of sports globally. The club looks forward to contributing more in capacity building and experience sharing as we jointly tackle this growing threat.”

