HKJC enters MoU for creation of Global Health Institute

The institute will focus on vaccine research and development.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the University of Cambridge, and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to establish the global headquarters of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute, dedicated to advancing translational vaccine technology.

This move aligns with the Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address, which stressed efforts to fortify the region’s ability to combat communicable diseases and promote vaccine development.

Club chairman Michael Lee said, “Hosted by the University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute will bring world-leading scientists and research teams from the International Vaccine Institute and the University of Cambridge to Hong Kong to work on translational vaccine research.

“With vaccines being the most powerful means of disease control, we want it to become a platform for fostering collaboration and cross-pollination of cutting-edge technologies.”

The chairman of the Council of the University of Hong Kong Priscilla Wong said, “It is so right that we are here to think about the future, and how to prevent and prepare for future epidemics or pandemics.

“With the MOU, I am sure that together, we are able to advance vaccine research in the region, ramp up strategic and innovative solutions to address global health challenges, support evidence-informed decision-making for health policy, and strengthen trust in science.”

George Bickerstaff, chairperson of IVI’s Board of Trustees said, “We are incredibly excited to join forces with The Hong Kong Jockey Club, the University of Cambridge and the University of Hong Kong to create a vital new hub for vaccine science and education.

“The establishment of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute is an exemplar of positive partnership between research, academia and philanthropy coming together for public good. IVI is grateful to The Hong Kong Jockey Club for the support and opportunity to take part in this essential initiative.”

The HKJC has approved a donation of HK$3bn in support of the HKSAR Government’s epidemic preparedness initiatives. The HKJC said its donation will also support efforts by the Health Bureau and the Centre for Health Protection to strengthen post-Covid-19 preparedness and build national health human resources capacity.

