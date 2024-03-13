HKJC funds first SPCA animal welfare centre in Tsing Yi

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has donated over HK$300m.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has donated over HK$300m for the SPCA Jockey Club Centennial Centre in Tsing Yi. The centre is the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)’s first animal welfare and education centre in the New Territories.

The centre spans over 93,000 square feet and aims to provide animal rescue, inspection, cruelty prevention and emergency shelter. The centre has a veterinary clinic with diagnostic facilities and a laboratory. Seminar rooms will support educational initiatives on responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

See also: HKJC to fund health initiatives