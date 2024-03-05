HKJC to fund health initiatives

The funding aims to enhance epidemic preparedness and promote regional cooperation.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) and the Institute of Philanthropy, a charity established by the HKJC and its Charities Trust, have signed a series of cooperation agreements to support health initiatives. The HKJC has pledged HK$3bn to strengthen epidemic preparedness and enhance regional cooperation in the Greater Bay Area for joint prevention and control.

The agreements signed are the Memorandum of Understanding Between the National Health Commission and The Hong Kong Jockey Club on a National Capacity Building Programme for Human Resources for Health, the Collaboration Agreement Between the National Health Commission and The Hong Kong Jockey Club on a Scholarship-cum-fellowship for Top Talent in the Mainland and the Memorandum of Understanding Between the Health Bureau of the Government of the HKSAR and The Hong Kong Jockey Club on a Local Programme for Infectious Disease Prevention and Preparedness.

The HK$3bn commitment will support the establishment of a global headquarters for the HKJC Global Health Institute, dedicated to advancing translational vaccine technology in collaboration with local and global institutions.

