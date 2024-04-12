HKJC provides HK$2.5m in aid to Jordan Road fire victims

Funding will be provided to those injured and the families of those who died.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced that it is providing immediate assistance of over HK$2.5m through the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to help people injured in the Jordan Road fire on April 10 as well as the families of people who died.

It is providing HK$150,000 to the family of each deceased person, HK$100,000 to each seriously injured person and HK$50,000 to each injured person in a stable condition. In addition to monetary assistance, the HKJC’s Charities Trust is working with the SWD and non-governmental organisations to provide support.

The Jockey Club Emergency Relief Fund was established in 2010 to provide assistance to victims of natural disasters, accidents and epidemics.

