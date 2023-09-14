HKJC rewards athletes for Chengdu FISU success

Elite Hong Kong athletes received rewards for their performances in the Chengdu FISU World University Games.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced that 17 elite athletes from Hong Kong have been given a collective reward of HK$3.75m through the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS). A formal ceremony was held on September 13.

The Club’s executive director, Membership, Brand, Marketing and Experience Anthony Ingham, said: “We firmly believe in the potential that lies within each individual. But we recognise that talent alone is not enough. It needs nourishment, support and opportunities to flourish. That is why we wholeheartedly support the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, to help nurture and empower our athletes.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes here today. The Jockey Club is privileged to be a part of your journey.”

During their participation in the Chengdu FISU World University Games, the team won 12 medals, comprising four gold, one silver and seven bronze. The JCAIAS, under the sponsorship of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, is designed to bolster the growth of local athletes. It provides financial incentives for securing gold, silver or bronze medals in the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, National Games, National Para Games and FISU World University Games. Athletes ranking from fourth to eighth place in the Olympics and Paralympics also receive cash rewards.

